Okeke finished Wednesday's 116-86 win over the Rockets with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds over five minutes.

Okeke saw some minutes off the bench in Wednesday's blowout win and was unable to connect on his lone field-goal attempt. He averaged 4.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game over 27 appearances last year, and it seems as though he'll struggle to find consistent playing time once again during the 2023-24 campaign.