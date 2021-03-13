Okeke will start Friday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

The Magic are dealing with a slew of injuries, particularly on the wing, so Okeke will move into the starting five for the first time in his brief NBA career. The 2019 first-round pick sat out his entire rookie season while recovering from a torn ACL, but he's appeared in 21 games this season, posting 4.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 22.0 minutes. In Thursday's loss to Miami, Okeke went for seven points, five boards, two assists and a block in 26 minutes.