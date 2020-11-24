Okeke (knee) signed a rookie-scale contract with the Magic on Nov. 16.

The 16th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Okeke opted to delay signing with the Magic for more than a year while he recovered from an ACL tear in his left knee, which he suffered in March 2019 while playing for Auburn in the NCAA tournament. Since he conducted most of his rehab with the Magic's G League affiliate in Lakeland, Okeke was still able to get acclimated with the organization while he was on the mend. The 6-foot-8 forward should be fully healthy for the start of training camp, and he could be thrust into a larger role than the Magic initially anticipated with Jonathan Isaac (knee) set to miss the entire 2020-21 season after tearing his ACL in August.