Coach Jamahl Mosley said Okeke (knee) participated in practice Tuesday but will remain out for Wednesday's matchup against Atlanta, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Okeke hasn't seen any game action since Nov. 21 due to a knee injury, and while he'll remain out Wednesday, it's encouraging to see him back in the mix during Tuesday's practice. When he eventually returns, fewer minutes will be available for Caleb Houston and Moritz Wagner.