Okeke (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the 76ers.

Okeke hasn't played since Nov. 21 and underwent an arthroscopic knee surgery at the end of November. He was expected to be re-evaluated a month after the procedure, but the Magic have yet to provide another update. Okeke's availability will be handled on a game-by-game basis moving forward, but it's unclear if he'll suit up anytime soon.