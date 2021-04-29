Okeke scored 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks across 27 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers.

Okeke scored exactly 18 points and nailed two triples for the second consecutive game. However, the highlight of his production came on the defensive end of the floor, where he managed multiple steals for the fifth time in his last six games. He also managed to swat two shots, only the fifth time he's blocked multiple shots in a game this season.