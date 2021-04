Okeke posted four points (1-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Thursday's 135-100 loss to the Pelicans.

The 22-year-old had his worst shooting performance since entering the starting lineup back on March 26. Okeke is currently mired in a shooting slump, hitting just 25.6 percent of his shots over the past three games. He'll look to get back on track shooting-wise Sunday at home against the Pacers.