Okeke suffered an apparent ankle injury in the final minutes of Wednesday's victory over the Cavaliers and had to be removed from the game.

There has been no word as to the severity of the injury and given how well he has been playing, GMs will be keeping their fingers crossed that he does not miss time moving forward. The Magic are generally quite forthcoming with their injury reporting and we should have an idea as to whether he will be available to play the Grizzlies on Friday.