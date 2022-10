The Magic exercised Okeke's $5.27 million team option for the 2023-24 season Friday.

Okeke has been significantly less involved for the Magic early in the 2022-23 season, as he's averaged 2.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per game over his first five appearances of the year. However, he'll remain under contract with Orlando for another season after having his fourth-year option picked up.