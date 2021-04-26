Okeke had 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in Sunday's loss to the Pacers.

Okeke has his ups and downs on the offensive end, but he's developed into a consistent, multi-category contributor for the rebuilding Magic. Fantasy-wise, Okeke's potential on the defensive end is what could eventually buoy his value. He's averaging just 0.6 blocks per game since the All-Star break, but Okeke is sitting north of one steal per game, and he has 10 steals over his last four games alone.