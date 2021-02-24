Okeke recorded six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 105-93 loss to the Pistons.

The rookie matched his season high with three steals while filling the stat sheet well elsewhere. He's been a well-rounded player in his 16 games so far, with averages of 7.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 combined steals-plus-blocks per 36 minutes.