Okeke (ankle) will not play Friday in Memphis.
The second-year forward had a productive night against the Cavs on Wednesday, but he rolled his ankle in the second half and has since been diagnosed with a sprain. Prior to exiting, Okeke posted 18 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 27 minutes. With Orlando also playing Saturday against Memphis -- this time at home -- there's a good chances Okeke could miss both contests.
