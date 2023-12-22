Anthony accumulated 18 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 118-114 loss to the Bucks.

Anthony came into Thursday with just 10 rebounds over his previous five games combined, but he surpassed that total in one night with his season-high 11 boards against the Bucks. The point guard added 18 points to finish with his second double-double of the campaign. Anthony came off the bench despite Markelle Fultz (knee) and Jalen Suggs (wrist) being out of action, while Anthony Black got the starting nod. However, Anthony logged a starter-like 33 minutes to Black's 20, and the former continues to be the better fantasy option despite working strictly as a reserve this season.