Anthony is listed as questionable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against Detroit due to an illness.

Anthony was previously announced as the Magic's starter at point guard, but it appears he's come down with an illness that may ultimately impact his status. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET, so an official update from the team should come soon. With Markelle Fultz (toe) sidelined, Orlando would likely pivot to Jalen Suggs or R.J. Hampton if Anthony is ruled out.