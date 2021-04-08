Anthony (ribs) totaled 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and a rebound across 26 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the loss to the Wizards.

Anthony was one of four reserve players for the Magic to score in double figures compared to just two starters. Wednesday marked the first time in nearly two months the rookie saw any action due to fractured ribs and he was about on par with his season averages in terms of points and shooting percentage. The first time he stepped on the court, Anthony went on a scoring barrage, totaling seven points in 48 seconds.