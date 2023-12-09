Anthony tallied 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and three rebounds over 24 minutes in Friday's 123-91 win over Detroit.

Anthony led all bench players in Friday's game in scoring and assists while posting his third straight game with 16 or more points off the Magic bench. Anthony has tallied at least 15 points in 14 contests this season, adding five or more assists in seven of those outings.