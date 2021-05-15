Anthony recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal across 21 minutes in Friday's loss to the Sixers.

Anthony has settled himself as the Magic's starting point guard over the last few weeks and has started 16 games in a row, posting at least 10 points in all but two of those contests. He's on a run of five straight double-digit scoring outputs and while the Magic have been struggling badly, he's been one of the few standout performers. The North Carolina product is averaging 13.8 points per game in eight games this month.