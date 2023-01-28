Anthony ended Friday's 110-105 loss to Miami with 19 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes.

Anthony found his rhythm Friday, scoring a team-high 19 points, including four triples. He had been struggling to score the ball prior to this game, frustrating fantasy managers to no end. The Magic are starting to get bodies back on the floor after an injury-riddled start to the season, relegating Anthony to a bench role. While he will be in the rotation on a nightly basis, his playing time is likely to depend on how well he is playing. This in itself makes him a risky player to trust in fantasy leagues.