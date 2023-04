Anthony is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Anthony recorded 14 points in Friday's loss to the Nets, but he will move back to the bench here with Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs playing in the backcourt. Anthony is ending the season on a strong note and has scored in double figures in each of his last 13 outings, averaging 16.1 points per game in that span.