Anthony (quadriceps) scored 12 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added three rebounds, one assist and one steal in Monday's 121-99 loss to the Bucks.

Anthony injured his quad during Friday's loss but it hasn't stopped him from starting his third consecutive game in the absence of Markelle Fultz (knee) for the season. So far, the rookie out of North Carolina has struggled to find his touch, shooting less 40 percent from the field in nine of 11 games and hasn't made more than one three-pointer in any game.