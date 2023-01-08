Anthony racked up 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 115-101 win over the Warriors.

Anthony scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half on 5-of-7 shooting from the field, providing the Magic with a much-needed spark off the bench. He added seven boards in the contest, which was second on the team to only Wendell Carter (10), while also dishing out five assists to help the Magic upset Golden State on the road. Anthony knocked down two of four three-point attempts in the contest after going 0-of-13 from beyond the arc over his previous four games and reached the 15-point mark for only the fifth time since the start of December.