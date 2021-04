Anthony (ribs) will come off the bench in his return Wednesday against the Wizards.

Anthony is playing for the first time since Feb. 11, and coach Steve Clifford will opt to bring the rookie off the bench while Michael Carter-Williams remains in the starting five. Once Anthony gets settled back into the rotation, it's possible he re-joins the starters. In his 17 starts this season, the 15th overall pick has averaged 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 rebounds in 29.0 minutes.