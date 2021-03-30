Coach Steve Clifford said that Anthony (ribs) could return once the team concludes its current five-game road trip on April 4, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Anthony has been sidelined since Feb. 9 due to fractured ribs, but his return looks to be on the horizon in April. The team's first home game after its current Western Conference road trip comes April 7 against the Wizards, at which point the 20-year-old could return if he doesn't have any additional setbacks. Michael Carter-Williams will likely see a deceased workload when Anthony eventually returns.