Anthony recorded 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes during Friday's 117-109 win over the Celtics.

Anthony couldn't quite figure out his shot from beyond the arc in this one, but he still managed to shoot 53.8 percent from the field. He's secured five or more rebounds in each of his last three contests and is averaging 12.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists through eight matchups in December.