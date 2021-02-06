Anthony racked up 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during the Magic's 123-119 victory over the Bulls.

Anthony is starting to find his rhythm shooting the ball as he has now hit at least 50 percent of his shots in three straight games. Another area of Anthony's game that has improved has been his passing. He has dished out 29 assists over his last five outings, including his career-best nine dimes in Friday's win. One issue for the rookie has been turnovers, coughing the ball up 14 times over his last four games.