Anthony dropped 16 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Rockets.

Anthony finished tied for second on the team in scoring despite the inefficient shooting performance. Anthony is averaging 17.5 points, 7.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 0.5 steals in the two games since joining the starting lineup for the injured Michael Carter-Williams (ankle). Anthony will look for another solid performance when the Magic take on the Hawks on Tuesday.