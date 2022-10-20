Anthony (illness) didn't participate in Thursday's practice session, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Anthony was a late scratch for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pistons due to his illness, and he wasn't feeling well enough to return to practice a day later. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's matchup against Atlanta.
More News
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Late scratch from opener•
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Added to injury report•
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Scores amid barren line•
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Back in starting lineup Friday•
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Not starting Thursday•
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Leads Orlando in preseason opener•