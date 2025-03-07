Anthony produced 20 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 24 minutes during Thursday's 125-123 loss to the Bulls.

Anthony tallied at least 20 points for the first time in over a month, returning to the lineup after missing the previous game due to a toe injury. With Jalen Suggs (knee) done for the season, it appears as though Anthony is going to remain the starting point guard. His production can be very up and down but the minutes should be relatively consistent moving forward.