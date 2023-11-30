Anthony ended Wednesday's 139-120 win over the Wizards with 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 26 minutes.

Anthony has consistently scored in double figures early in the season, but he's reached another level in recent matchups, scoring 20-plus points in three of his last four appearances. He's also been productive in secondary categories during that time and has averaged 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 29.0 minutes per game. He's shot 50 percent from the floor during his recent hot stretch, and it wouldn't be surprising to see his scoring results decrease once his shooting percentage regresses to the mean.