Anthony ended Thursday's 114-108 win over the Hawks with 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 32 minutes.

Despite struggling with his outside shot in the 2024-25 campaign, Anthony has converted 38.1 percent of his 4.2 three-point attempts per contest over his last 10 outings. Anthony is averaging 13.4 points, 3.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 23.5 minutes across that span.