Anthony accumulated 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 112-96 loss to the Hawks.

Anthony's three-point shooting was off, but he had a good performance from inside the arc and made his way to the free-throw line for the 15th time in three games. The performance marks the rookie's third straight with at least 16 points and five assists.