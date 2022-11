Anthony will be limited to approximately 20 minutes during Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Anthony is available Wednesday after missing just over a month due to a right oblique injury, and he'll be eased into action during his first game back on the court. Jalen Suggs (ankle) has been ruled out for the Magic, but the team will have Markelle Fultz -- who will be restricted to approximately 15 minutes -- available for the first time this year.