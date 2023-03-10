Anthony produced six points (2-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and three steals in 22 minutes during Thursday's 131-124 loss to the Jazz.

Gary Harris returned from a two-game absence, forcing Anthony to see his fewest minutes since Feb. 25. He was still heavily involved in the rotation, but Anthony's production was disappointing after he dropped 23 points in Orlando's previous game. With the Magic's backcourt at full strength again, it may be hard for Anthony to garner enough usage to remain relevant in standard leagues.