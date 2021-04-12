Anthony mustered 12 points (5-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 27 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss against the Bucks.

Anthony came off the bench but still made his presence felt, as he was one of two Orlando players that posted double-digit scoring figures while pacing the team in both rebounds and assists as well. Anthony has come off the bench in his first three games since returning from a lengthy absence but has looked productive, averaging 11.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game during that stretch.