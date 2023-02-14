The Magic list Anthony (wrist) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Since Tuesday marks the second leg of a back-to-back set, the Magic won't hold a morning shootaround prior to their matchup with the Raptors. As a result, Anthony's status may not be clarified one way or the other until the team begins warming up prior to the 7:30 p.m. ET opening tip. After Anthony was a late scratch for Monday's 100-91 win over the Bulls due to the sore right wrist, starting shooting guard Gary Harris saw a mild boost in playing time and rookie Caleb Houstan took Anthony's spot in the rotation and played 13 minutes off the bench.