Anthony mustered 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Friday's loss against the Grizzlies.

The Magic looked woeful on offense Friday, as they shot 31.4 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from three-point range as a team, but Anthony was one of the few decent performers. He's scored at least 15 points in six of his last eight starts and hasn't registered fewer than 14 points in that stretch, averaging 16.0 points per game in that eight-game span and serving as one of the Magic's go-to players on offense of late.