Anthony had 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists in Sunday's preseason loss to Atlanta.

The 15th overall pick in the 2020 Draft was a spark plug off the bench, hitting six of his 10 field goal attempts, including two three-pointers. Fantasy-wise, Anthony is in one of the best situations of any rookie this season.