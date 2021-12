Anthony collected 24 points (10-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists in a 108-103 win over Denver on Wednesday night.

After missing nearly two weeks with an ankle sprain, Anthony flirted with a triple-double and led the Magic to an upset victory. Picking up where he left off amid a breakout season, Anthony steps into a backcourt that will be without Jalen Suggs (thumb) for the next few weeks. His fantasy trajectory may skyrocket.