Anthony will be suspended for one game for his role in Wednesday's altercation with the Pistons.
Anthony will serve his suspension Friday against Washington along with RJ Hampton and Gary Harris, who were also given single-game suspensions. Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner and Terrence Ross will take on larger roles in the backcourt Friday. Anthony will be able to play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
