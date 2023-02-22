Head coach Jamahl Mosley indicated Wednesday that "everybody's healthy" coming out of the All-Star break and indicated Anthony (wrist) is "okay" ahead of Thursday's game versus the Pistons.

The Magic appear to have an injury-free injury report heading into the second half, and Anthony is set to return from a two-game absence due to some soreness in his shooting wrist prior to the break. He should slot in for a regular bench role again, averaging 12.4 points, 5.0 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over his final five appearances of the first half.