Anthony (toe) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Anthony is in jeopardy of missing his seventh consecutive contest due to a left big toe strain. However, the 24-year-old combo guard was listed as doubtful before being ruled out of Saturday's win over Sacramento, so the questionable tag bodes well for his progression toward a return to game action. If Anthony remains on the shelf Monday, Cory Joseph and Anthony Black will likely continue to receive an uptick in playing time.