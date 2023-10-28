Anthony closed with 18 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 28 minutes during Friday's 102-97 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Anthony now has two strong games under his belt, but the Magic seem intent on keeping the keys in Markelle Fultz's hands. Although accuracy has been a problem during his career, his numbers in the latter part of last season were trending up, and he's started off the year with a 51.9 percent conversion rate. Fultz and Jalen Suggs will continue to hinder Anthony's fantasy relevancy, but he's only an injury away from a huge usage boost.