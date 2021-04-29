Anthony scored 18 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with four rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers.

Anthony topped 30 minutes for the fourth time in his last six games, during which he's averaged 15.7 points. He's also utilized the extra time on the floor to showcase improved efficiency, as he's managed to shoot 43.0 percent from the field. Anthony has also recorded 6.2 assists per game in that span, though he saw a downturn in that area Wednesday.