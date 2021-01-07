Anthony should be in line for a bigger role with Markelle Fultz (knee) ruled out for the season.

Fultz suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers. Anthony ended up playing 32 minutes in that game, posting eight points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block. The rookie has struggled with his shot this season, hitting 30.3 percent of his looks, but he's both passed (3.4 APG) and rebounded (4.9 RPG) well in his 21.4 minutes. If Anthony can get his shot to connect, he has plenty of fantasy upside this season.