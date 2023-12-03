Anthony recorded 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Saturday's 129-101 loss to the Nets.
Anthony has struggled to secure a starting role this season, but there's no reason to move him from his bench role, as he has settled himself as one of the best second-unit scoring weapons in The Association. Anthony has reached the 20-point mark on a semi-regular basis, hitting that threshold five times already, and he's averaging a robust 17.2 points per game off the bench over his last 10 contests.
More News
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Drops 25 points off bench•
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Erupts for 30 points•
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Supplies 20 points off bench in win•
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Nears triple-double despite woes•
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Serviceable effort Wednesday•
-
Magic's Cole Anthony: Struggles from floor in loss•