Anthony recorded 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Saturday's 129-101 loss to the Nets.

Anthony has struggled to secure a starting role this season, but there's no reason to move him from his bench role, as he has settled himself as one of the best second-unit scoring weapons in The Association. Anthony has reached the 20-point mark on a semi-regular basis, hitting that threshold five times already, and he's averaging a robust 17.2 points per game off the bench over his last 10 contests.