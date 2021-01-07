Anthony is expected to step in as the Magic's starting point guard Friday in Houston after Markelle Fultz (knee) was diagnosed with a season-ending ACL tear following Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

After Fultz exited early with the non-contact injury, Anthony stepped in as the team's primary point guard the rest of the night, playing a career-high 32 minutes and posting eight points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block. The rookie has struggled to find his shooting touch this season with a 30.3 percent mark from the field, but he's passed (3.4 assists per game) and rebounded (4.9 per game) well in his 21.4 minutes per contest. Look for his playing time to consistently rise above 30 minutes per game with Fultz out of the mix, making Anthony worthy of a look in most 10-team leagues or deeper. Anthony will likely remain a liability in the field-goal percentage category, but he could produce enough counting stats to make for a useful roster piece.