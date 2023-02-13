Anthony has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Bulls due to right wrist pain.

Anthony wasn't listed on the initial injury report for Monday, but he was a late scratch an hour before tipoff. In his absence, Jalen Suggs figures to operate as the primary backup behind Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris. Anthony's availability for the second half of Orlando's back-to-back set Tuesday against Toronto will be in jeopardy as well.