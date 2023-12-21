Anthony had a team-high 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 loss to the Heat.

The fourth-year guard has remained on the bench even with Markelle Fultz (knee) injured, and while Anthony has scored at least 20 points five times in the last 12 games, his court time has remained a little erratic. Over that stretch, he's averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.3 threes, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 25.2 minutes a contest.