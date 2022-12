Anthony chipped in 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 overtime victory over the Clippers.

Anthony led the Orlando bench in scoring, assists, rebounds and minutes played in the overtime victory, notching his seventh double digit scoring outing of the season. Anthony has posted at least 10 points, three rebounds and three assists in three of his last four outings.