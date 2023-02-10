Anthony logged 17 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in 24 minutes during Thursday's 115-104 victory over the Nuggets.

Anthony played a significant role off the bench Thursday, going 5-of-8 from the field with 10 points in the first half to go along with five dimes and two rebounds. After going scoreless in the third quarter, the point guard came through with another seven points on 3-of-6 shooting in the final period to help Orlando pull off the upset at home. Anthony finished with 17 points, which tied Bol Bol for second on the team, while also leading the contest in assists (seven) and blocks (three). He's now scored 15 or more points in four of his last eight games, shooting 52 percent from the field over that stretch.